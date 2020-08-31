Souhan; Twins’ Offense Needs to Improve [PODCAST]

The Twins are fighting through a 5-game losing streak including a 3-2 loss to Detroit Sunday. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Twins just haven't hit the ball well enough. Injuries to Josh Donaldson, Mitch Garver and Byron Buxton have been a factor. Jim says they just aren't hitting home runs as often and their lineup lately has looked more like a triple-A lineup.

The Vikings traded for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2021 2nd round pick and conditional 2022 5th round pick. Jim says Ngakoue gives the Vikings another high end pass rusher at an affordable price. Souhan says acquiring Ngakoue likely means that can't afford a new contract extension for running back Dalvin Cook right now. He says the Vikings would still like to bring Cook back but they are up against the Salary Cap now.

The Minnesota Lynx lost a tight game to the Phoenix Mercury Sunday. Jim says they didn't defend the 3-point shot well early in the game and they were playing from behind all day. He says rookie 2nd round pick point guard Crystal Dangerfield has been a great player for them.