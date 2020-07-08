Souhan; Twins Leaning Toward 5-Man Rotation [PODCAST]

The Twins are gearing up for the 2020 season and are looking at some different ways of handling their pitching staff. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He said the Twins are likely to start the season with a traditional 5-man starting pitching rotation. The rotation will likely consist of Jose Berrios, Jake Odorizzi, Kenta Maeda, Rich Hill and Homer Bailey. Jim says Randy Dobnak will probably have a significant role as a long reliever and sometimes starter.

Jim Souhan says Rich Hill indicated to him that this Twins team is a World Series type team. Hill is a 40-year old veteran who would know being on many great teams including the Dodgers from last year. Hill told Souhan that Major League Baseball isn't testing clubhouse workers often enough considering how often they are in contact with players and staff. Jim expects Major League Baseball to make safety adjustments due to Covid-19 and the League is still learning to best to handle things.

The Kansas City Chiefs signed quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a 10-year contract extension valued at $503 Million. Jim says this is great deal for the Chiefs getting the best players in football and a good team for Mahomes because he'll be making a half a billion dollars. Jim says the NFL is making so much money right now that paying Mahomes this kind of money isn't much of a risk considering the amount of money the league is bringing in because of the popularity of players like Mahomes.