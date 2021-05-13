Souhan; Twins Just Aren’t Good Right Now [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 13-8 to the White Sox in Chicago Wednesday night to fall to 12-22 on the season. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Twins pitching just isn't good whether it be starting pitchers not going deep into games or relief pitchers not holding leads or just giving up runs. Jim says there have been some bright spots in the lineup with performances from Byron Buxton, Nelson Cruz, Josh Donaldson and the emergence of Jorge Polanco and Mitch Garver. Souhan says they just aren't getting enough from Miguel Sano and Max Kepler and that just isn't something they can afford to have happen right now.

The Minnesota Wild are set to start the playoffs as early as Sunday against either Vegas or Colorado. Who the Wild play in the first round of the playoffs will be determined tonight. Jim says it may seem that matching up with Vegas makes more sense because of the Wild success against them this season but he doesn't feel like it matters that much. Souhan also says if the Wild were to be eliminated in the first round of the playoffs this season that doesn't make the season a failure. He says the Wild are a team with a bright future.

Former Vikings head and assistant coach Jerry Burns passed away Wednesday as the age of 94. Jim worked closely with Jerry Burns as a Star Tribune beat writer in the 80s and 90s. Souhan says Burns was always a straight shooter and deserves credit for creating what is known now as the West Coast offense.

Get our free mobile app