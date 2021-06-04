Souhan; Twins Down to their 5th String Centerfielder [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 6-5 at Kansas City Thursday night to begin their 4-game series against the Royals. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Twins couldn't have planned on losing Byron Buxton, Jake Cave, Max Kepler and Rob Refsynder at the same time. Gilberto Celestino made a critical error in Thursday's loss and Jim attributes that to a lack of communication in the outfield with Trevor Larnach. Souhan says two healthy players aren't contributing at the level they should be in 3rd baseman Josh Donaldson and first baseman Miguel Sano. He says either could be traded but neither player garner the value the Twins would want right now. Souhan says both recently signed long term contracts.

Jim says the Twins aren't trying to tank like you might see in the NBA or NFL and they are trying to win and will continue to do so. A high draft pick in the MLB entry draft is significantly different than a high draft pick in the NBA or NFL. Jim says the Twins has gone from it's a mathematical possibility that they could get back in the race to this is just going to be a brutal season.

The Vikings signed free agent veteran cornerback Tye Smith to a contract. Smith spent the last 4 seasons with the Titans in Tennessee. Souhan says this could be an indication that the Viking aren't sure about the availability of Jeff Gladney this season.

The Minnesota have indicated that they will re-sign young players Kevin Fiala, Joel Erickson-Ek and Kirill Kaprizov this offseason. All 3 are restricted free agents so Jim says there isn't a threat that they will leave.

