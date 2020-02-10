Souhan; Twins Complete Deal; T-Wolves Look Good [PODCAST]

The Twins completed a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday acquiring pitcher Kenta Maeda in exchange for pitcher Brusdar Graterol, minor league outfielder Luke Raley and the 67th pick in the 2020 MLB draft. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the the trade is only slightly different than the one that fell through with that including the Red Sox last week.

The Timberwolves ended their 13-game losing streak Saturday by scoring 142 points and setting a record for made 3-pointers. Jim talks about the new look Timberwolves and when he expects D'Angelo Russell to made his Timberwolves debut.