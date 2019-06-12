Souhan; Twins Believe They Will Win [PODCAST]

The Twins came from behind to win 6-5 over the Seattle Mariners in the first game of a 3-game series at Target Field Tuesday night. Minnesota scored 3 runs in 8th inning to take the lead. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says there is a belief in the locker room and dugout that no matter the deficit that they can win. Listen to the conversation below.

The Twins will be in the market for relief help before the trade deadline. Jim thinks the Twins would like to add both a right hander and left hander. Names that could be available include; Shane Greene (Tigers), Ken Giles (Blue Jays) and Will Smith (Giants).

The Vikings started a mandatory mini-camp yesterday. Jim talks about how the Vikings plan to use tight ends Kyle Rudolph and rookie Irv Smith Jr.