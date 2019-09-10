Souhan; Twins are Short on Healthy Outfielders [PODCAST]

The Twins are playing a bit short handed right now in the outfield especially because of injuries to Max Kepler, Byron Buxton, Marwin Gonzalez and Jake Cave. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He talked about who could be back as early as tonight and how important this week is to them. Listen below.

The Saints downed the Texans Monday night to open their NFL season. Jim Souhan feels the Saints are Super Bowl contenders.

The Vikings will have to make a decision about running back Dalvin Cook within the next 2 seasons on a possible extension. Top running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Todd Gurley both received contract extensions and big pay days prior to their rookie contracts running out.