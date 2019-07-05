Souhan; Twins are Missing Rosario [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 2 out of 3 games at Oakland and 4 out of 6 games on their road trip including a 7-2 loss to Oakland Thursday afternoon. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He thinks he team is showing some signs of fatigue and they are missing the clutch hitting of left fielder Eddie Rosario. Rosario is on the 10-day injured list with an ankle injury. Listen to the conversation below.

Cleveland is now just 6 games back of the Twins after reeling off a 4-game win streak. Jim isn't sure if Cleveland is overachieving right now. The Twins have just 2 players going to the All Star game Tuesday (Jorge Polanco and Jose Berrios) but Jim thinks Max Kepler, C.J. Cron, Nelson Cruz or Taylor Rogers could be replacement if the opportunity presents itself.

Alexandria native Tom Lehman finished the first round of the 3M PGA event at 4-under par. Jim talks about the course conditions and whether Blaine can host future events.