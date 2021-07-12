Souhan; Twins Are Built to Win With Offense

The Twins completed a 4-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers Sunday with a 12-9 10 inning victory on a walk-off home run from Jorge Polanco. Star Tribune Sports columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says this Twins team is built to win their their bats and that's what they did over the weekend against Detroit. Jim says it is concerning to see top relief pitcher Taylor Rogers surrender 4 runs in the top of the 9th inning to blow the save before Ben Rortvedt's solo home run in the bottom of the 9th inning forced extra innings. Souhan says the Twins could be more watchable for the remainder of the season but trading away players on expiring contracts is still likely to happen. Those that fit into the category include Nelson Cruz, Andrelton Simmons, Hansel Robles, J.A. Happ and Alex Colome.

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota Lynx continue to look like the hottest team in the WNBA after posting a 86-61 win over the L.A. Sparks Sunday. Jim says despite the success the Lynx are having they aren't getting the respect and coverage that they deserve. The Lynx have won 7 straight and have the 4th best record in the league at 12-7.

The NBA Finals continued Sunday night with a Milwaukee 120-100 win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 3. Jim says it had appeared that Phoenix was clearly the better team until Milwaukee flipped the script. He says the series could be very interesting the rest of the way.

Minnesota native Chet Holmgren led the Team USA Select 19-U team to a win over the weekend. Jim says it is possible that Holmgren could be a successful college and NBA basketball player without putting on muscle mass. He says Holmgren has great skill.