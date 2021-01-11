Souhan; Timberwolves Want to Buy Into Defense [PODCAST]

The Timberwolves ended their 7-game losing streak with a 96-88 win over San Antonio at Target Center Sunday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Wolves know they need to play better defense if they are going to win games and a step toward that was made last night. He says getting defensive specialist Josh Okogie back from a hamstring injury helps. Jim says the Wolves will be careful with center Karl-Anthony Towns after coming back from a wrist injury Saturday night. Towns didn't play Sunday night and Jim says the Wolves will give him some breaks in the short term until his wrist is back to 100%.

The Gopher men's basketball team lost 86-71 at #5 Iowa Sunday. The Gophers trailed by just 2 points at halftime but let the game get away from them a bit in the 2nd half. Jim says the Gophers just haven't been a good road team this season. He says the schedule gets a bit easier for Minnesota after Saturday's game at home against #10 Michigan. The 16th ranked Gophers have games with unranked Nebraska, Maryland and Purdue following the rematch with the Wolverines.

The NFL weekend included some interesting games including Cleveland's upset victory at Pittsburgh. Jim says Cleveland deserves the credit for making it to the playoffs for the first time since 1995. He says Pittsburgh really struggled down the stretch. Jim says the Baltimore at Buffalo game Saturday night is probably the best game of this coming weekend. Jim expects the home teams to prevail this weekend.