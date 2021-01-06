Souhan; Timberwolves Not Getting Much From Rubio [PODCAST]

The Timberwolves lost their 5th straight game Tuesday night in Denver 123-116. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says they did see some positives including a solid offensive game from D'Angelo Russell and from forward Juancho Hernangomez and energy off the bench from Jared Vanderbilt. Jim says Vanderbilt should move into the starting lineup until Karl-Anthony Towns is back. He says the Wolves aren't great about revealing injury situations but he estimates that Towns could be back within about 3 weeks. He says Josh Okogie could be back Thursday night at Portland. Ricky Rubio struggled offensively and defensively in the last night's game. Jim says Rubio needs to give them more that what he is right now.

The Vikings move into the offseason will some issues to address. Jim says their biggest need is a defensive end opposite Danielle Hunter. He says they could address that in the first round if the talent is their. He says a offensive guard, a 3rd receiver and maybe a safety to replace Anthony Harris is also on their wish list. Jim says he didn't expect Special Teams Coordinator Marwan Maalouf to return. He says having coordinators allows for head coaches to put blame on them if their are struggles.

The 16th ranked Gopher men's basketball team will play 10th ranked Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan tonight at 7:30, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 7:00. Jim says Minnesota isn't the favorite but he doesn't see why the Gophers wouldn't be able to compete with the Wolverines.