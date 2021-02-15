Souhan; Timberwolves Have Been Good With Towns [PODCAST]

The Timberwolves posted a 116-112 win over the Toronto Raptors in Toronto Sunday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan says when Karl-Anthony Towns has played this season the Wolves have looked like a capable team. Towns has played just 7 games this season due to injury and time spent on the Covid-19 list. Souhan says it was nice to see a good offensive night from Ricky Rubio and consistent contributions from Anthony Edwards and Malik Beasley.

The Gopher men's basketball team lost 72-59 at Maryland Sunday night. Jim says the Gophers just don't matchup well with Maryland and shot the ball poorly. He says both Marcus Carr and Liam Robbins had bad games and the Gophers just don't have enough other offensive options to succeed when both players struggle. Jim says the Gophers still have plenty of opportunities to get a road Big Ten win with the next chance coming Wednesday night at Indiana. Jim says they do have a tough home game Saturday against Illinois.

The Gopher women's basketball team won 68-63 over Wisconsin Sunday. Jim says the Gopher women now have the same Big Ten record as the men at 6-8 but they haven't beaten as tough of competition.

The Houston Texans and J.J. Watt chose to part ways last week with Watt being granted his release. Jim says the Vikings do not have the salary cap space or flexibility to sign Watt. Jim says he's not aware of who the favorite would be to sign him.

