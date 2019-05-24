Souhan; The Twins Can Sustain This [PODCAST]

The Twins hit a record tying 8 home runs in their 16-7 win over the Angels in Anaheim Thursday. The Twins have hit a major league best 98 home runs for far this season. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Twins can keep this pace up. Jim feels few of the Twins' regulars are over achieving and the Twins are playing without Nelson Cruz and Mitch Garver. Listen to the conversation below.

The Gopher softball team hosts LSU in a best of 3 Super Regional starting today. Jim isn't sure if there is a buzz among fans for this team yet.

The Minnesota Lynx start their season Saturday against Chicago. Jim says this is a much different team than last year's squad.