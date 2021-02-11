Souhan; T-Wolves Fun to Watch But Still Not Winning [PODCAST]

The Timberwolves lost 119-112 at home against the L.A. Clippers Wednesday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Wolves were happy to get Karl-Anthony Towns back in the lineup and the team played a good first half. He says the Clippers are a good team and just outplayed them in the 2nd half. Jim says the Wolves are fun to watch with some young improving players like Jaden McDaniels, Jaylen Nowell and Jarred Vanderbilt. He sees their starting lineup, when everyone is healthy to be, Karl-Athony Towns, Jaded McDaniels, Anthony Edwards, Malik Beasley and D'Angelo Russell. Jim says Jarret Culver's role could be back up point guard when he returns from injury.

The Gopher women's basketball team team earned a 10-point win over Illinois Wednesday night. Jim says they didn't play a perfect game but at this point they just need wins. He says they are getting balance in scoring and improving.

The Twins made a few significant roster moves in the last 2 weeks including the resigning of 41-year old designated hitter Nelson Cruz. Jim says the Twins are still likely the favorites to win the American League Central Division but the White Sox made more significant moves in the offseason. He says the Twins could still sign 2 to 3 more free agent pitchers before or during spring training and could be waiting for prices to come down. Jim says there would likely be a price they would pay for Jake Odorizzi but he doesn't believe the Twins want to give Odorizzi more than a 1-year contract. Odorizzi is looking for a multi-year deal.

The Gopher men's basketball team hosts #25 Purdue at 4 p.m. today, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 3:30. Jim says the Gophers we need to better handle the physicality Purdue brings if they hope to pick up the win today. He says the Gophers were worn down by Purdue in the previous meeting.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app