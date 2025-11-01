The St. Cloud Area Youth Basketball Association welcomed Minnesota Timberwolves mascot, Cruch and the Slam Team for a performance at Apollo High School Saturday. The event was called "SCAYBA Day" where SCAYBA boys and girls players scrimmaged and competed in a variety of skills competitions before Crunch and the Slam team wowed the crowd.

Prizes Given Away

The event included numerous raffle prizes that included Justin Jefferson, Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels jerseys along with a signed Mike Conley basketball. The grand prize was a pair of tickets to sit in the Lexus club for a Timberwolves game. ($2,000 value) SCAYBA players and their families attended the event to cheer on the players and Crunch and the Slam Team.

The St. Cloud Area Youth Basketball Association consists of travel players (boys and girls) between the 3rd and 8th grades.

