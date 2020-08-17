Souhan; Not a Fan of 7 Inning Doubleheaders [PODCAST]

The Twins had their game rained out Friday night and played a pair of 7-inning games Saturday to make up for it. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He isn't a fan of shortening doubleheaders to 7 innings saying Major League Baseball shouldn't be doing that. He suggests adding a pitcher to the roster could help. He says even with this Covid-19 shortened season the games should be 9 innings.

The Twins are concerned about the slow start from starting pitcher Jose Berrios. Jim says Berrios has had struggles before but in a shortened season the Twins need to act quickly to get this figured out. He says the coaches will fit what will work for Berrios to get him back on track.

The Vikings continue with training camp in Eagan. Jim says it doesn't feel like football season without being able to talk to coaches and players on the sidelines during workouts and no preseason games feels weird. Jim says coaches will be tested this preseason with how quickly they can everyone on the same page.

The NBA playoffs get underway today in Orlando. Jim says he isn't that interested in the games yet but likely will be in the later rounds. He says with the Timberwolves not playing and the Wild not playing in the NHL playoffs anymore he says he isn't as intrigued with the Twins and Vikings now playing.