Souhan; The Rise of Arraez for the Twins [PODCAST]

Twins prospect Luis Arraez is batting .385 with 2 home runs, 7 RBIs and 16 runs scored in 96 at-bats for the Twins this season. Because of his high level of performance he is forcing his way into the Twins lineup on a regular basis. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan says Arraez can get regular at-bats without playing the same position everyday. Listen below.

The Twins are leading the AL Central by just 5 games after Cleveland won last night while the Twins lost to the New York Mets. The Twins are still in position to be buyers at the trade deadline and Jim Souhan thinks they should pursue Padres closer Kirby Yates.

Vikings running back Roc Thomas has been suspended by the NFL for a violation of their substance abuse policy. Jim isn't sure Thomas will make the roster.