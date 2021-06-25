Souhan; Letting Rosario Go Was Still a Good Decision [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 4-1 at home to the Cleveland Indians Thursday night in the first game of the 4-game series. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. Former Twin Eddie Rosario broke the 1-all tie with a 2-run single in the 8th inning. Jim says despite the big hit from Rosario last night he's had a bad season and the Twins' decision to let him go was the right one. Souhan says the Twins had too many bullpen pitchers have bad seasons this year like Alex Colome, Randy Dobnak, and Hansel Robles. He says the Twins should have done much better offensively against an unproven starting pitcher like J.C. Meija.

The United States Olympic trials began last night for the men. University of Minnesota gymnast Shane Wiskus is in 2nd place with the final round to take place Saturday. Six gymnasts will represent the United States in Toyko for the summer games. The women's Olympic trials will take place tonight and Sunday. Minnesotans Suni Lee of St. Paul and Grace McCallum of Isanti will compete. Jim says women's gymnastics is one of the most popular events at the summer Olympics.

The PGA tour's 3M open will take place July 22-25 in Blaine. Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuzien, and Ricky Fowler are 3 of the bigger names golfers who have committed to attend. Jim says because this tournament happens shortly after the British Open he's not sure how many of the big name golfers will attend.

The Phoenix Suns lead the L.A. Clippers 2 games to 1 in the Western Conference finals. Jim says what Phoenix has done may not be a blue print for the Timberwolves but it is encouraging with how quickly the Suns went from not being a playoff team to a title contender.

