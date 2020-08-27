Souhan; Injuries Taking a Toll on Twins [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 6-3 at Cleveland in the final game of a 3-game series Wednesday night. The Twins lost 2 of 3 games this week. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says injuries to starting pitchers, Mitch Garver, Josh Donaldson and Byron Buxton have hurt the depth to the Twins lineup and pitching staff. He says there is reason for optimism with Michael Pineda set to return Sunday, Josh Donaldson is recovering from his calf injury and Byron Buxton is on the mend.

The NBA didn't play any of their 4 playoff games Wednesday for social justice reasons. Jim says the NBA could be in danger is shutting it down. He said it is difficult to say what the right thing is for the league to do. He says the NBA for many reasons is more tied to social justice reform.

Jim says the NHL isn't likely to shutdown due to social justice concerns at this time. He also thinks Major League Baseball will continue to play despite the postponement of 4 games Wednesday.