Souhan; Gotta Be Patient with Sano [PODCAST]

The Twins won 3-1 at Anaheim against the Angels Monday night to open the 3-game series. Miguel Sano hammered a 2-run home run in the 8th inning to break the 1-all tie. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He suggested that fans and the Twins need to be patient with Sano. Sano has had some rough at-bats in recent days but Jim feels he had 2 encouraging at-bats Monday night. Listen below.

The Timberwolves announced the hiring of Ryan Saunders as their head coach yesterday. Jim says this was the expected choice but he isn't sure he'll be the right guy for the job but the owner and players are back Saunders. Saunders was the interim head coach with the Wolves for the last 42 games. His record was 17-25.