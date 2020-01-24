Souhan; Gophers in Good Position for NCAAs [PODCAST]

The Gopher men's basketball team picked up their first Big Ten road win Thursday night 62-59 at Ohio State. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan feels this win should get the fan base going and moves them closer to a NCAA tournament berth. Listen below.

The Vikings have hired Gary Kubiak to be their new Offensive Coordinator. Jim talks about how the offense may look different with Kubiak.

Jim doesn't expect Major League Baseball to suspend or punish players in the Astros cheating scandal and this means former Astro Marwin Gonzalez should be fine.