Souhan; Gopher Football Defense is a Mystery [PODCAST]

The Gopher football team opens the 2020 season Saturday when they host Michigan at 6:30 p.m., pregame on WJON at 4:30. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. Jim says the Gophers have some known top performers on offense with quarterback Tanner Morgan, receiver Rashod Bateman and running back Mohammed Ibrahim. He says the defense is a bit of an unknown after losing key players Antoine Winfield Jr., Kamal Martin and Blake Cashman. Listen to our conversation below.

The World Series began Tuesday night with the Dodgers winning Game 1 over the Rays 8-3 in Arlington, Texas. Jim says the Dodgers were impressive to taking Game 1 and stars like Mookie Betts and Clayton Kershaw performed at a high level. Baseball implemented a number of changes this season in part due to Covid-19. The changes included universal designated hitter in both leagues, starting with a base runner at 2nd base in extra innings and a minimum of 3 batters faced for relief pitchers when entering a game. Jim says the universal DH is likely to continue and so will the plan with relief pitchers needing to face a minimum of 3 batters. He says the base runner at 2nd base in extra innings will likely go away.

The Timberwolves hold the #1 pick in the November NBA draft. Jim says the Wolves are shopping the pick and will likely move to the pick for an established player around the same age as Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell. A power forward would make sense. Jim says he's not sure who the Wolves would trade down to get if they decide to do that. If the Wolves cannot trade the pick Jim expects the Wolves to take guard Anthony Edwards.