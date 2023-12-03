Gopher Football Receives Bowl Invite

Gopher Football Receives Bowl Invite

Getty Images

The Gopher Football team has received and has accepted a bowl invitation to play in the Quick Lane Bowl December 26th in Detroit against Bowling Green.  This will be the 24th bowl appearance for the Gophers.  Minnesota has won 6 straight bowl games dating back to December 2015 when they won the Quick Lane Bowl.

Get our free mobile app

The game will kickoff at Ford Field in Detroit at 1 p.m. December 26th.  Hear the game on AM 1240/95.3 FM WJON.  Minnesota is 5-7 on the season.

 

Come Visit Freeport, MN With Us in Pictures

Filed Under: gopher football
Categories: Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports