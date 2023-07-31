Gopher Football Doing Something They Don’t Usually Do

The Gopher football team will be holding two open training camp practices for the public to attend. Minnesota's two open practices will be on Saturday, August 5 (7 p.m. practice at Huntington Bank Stadium) and on Tuesday, August 15 (3:30 p.m. practice at Athletes Village). These two practices are free for the public to attend.

The Gopher football team opens the season Thursday August 31 at home against Nebraska at 7 p.m. Hear the game on WJON with the pregame set to begin at 5 p.m.