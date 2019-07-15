Souhan; Electronic Strike is a Good Idea [PODCAST]

The Twins won 2 out of 3 games in Cleveland over the weekend to increase their lead in the American League Central to 6 1/2 games. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. We talked about the possibility of Major League Baseball instituting an electronic strike zone to take the subjectivity of a different strike zone for each umpire out of play. Listen to the conversation below.

The Twins will likely get outfielder Eddie Rosario and first baseman C.J. Cron back from the injured list soon. Jim says the Twins like to wait until each player is 100 percent healthy before activating them. Jim also likes what he sees from Luis Arraez.

Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer in a memorable Wimbledon final Sunday. Listen to our conversation about Wimbledon.