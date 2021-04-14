Souhan; Don’t Overreact to Twins Losing Streak [PODCAST]

The Twins lost their 3rd straight game Tuesday 4-2 to the Boston Red Sox. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says every major league teams wins 60 games and loses 60 games. Souhan says it's the other 42 games that swing whether a team has success or not each season. Jim says the Twins 3-game losing streak isn't alarming and they've lost a lot of close games. He says Alex Colome struggling to close games is a concern and could lead to someone else closing like Taylor Rogers or Hansel Robles.

The Minnesota Wild host Arizona today at 1 p.m., pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 12:45. Jim says the Wild have proven to be a team with good upside but he's still not sure how good they actually are.

The Timberwolves lost by 30 to Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon. Jim says the Wolves just didn't play well and struggled without Karl-Anthony Towns who sat out on the 1-year anniversary of the death of his mother.

Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor has told the Star Tribune that it is written into the contract that the Alex Rodriguez led ownership group cannot move the team. Jim says the NBA doesn't want to move the Wolves out of Minnesota because is a large enough market to support a NBA team. Jim says he's in favor of the NBA expanding and says seeing teams in Seattle and Las Vegas make sense. He says there is enough good basketball players in the world to not hurt the quality of play in the league.

