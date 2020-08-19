Souhan; Dodgers Underestimated Maeda [PODCAST]

The Twins rallied to win 4-3 in 12 innings Tuesday night. Kenta Maeda took a no-hitter into the 9th inning before it was broken up. Taylor Rogers blew the save before Byron Buxton scored the game-winning run on a Jorge Polanco ground out. Maeda finished with 12 strikeouts in 8-plus innings. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Dodgers may have underestimated the upside of Maeda. Listen below.

Taylor Rogers has 5 saves but has now blew 2 save opportunities. Jim says something may be wrong with Rogers. He says Sergio Romo many continue to get opportunities at saves with Rogers not pitching at the level the Twins are used to seeing.

The Vikings continue to prepare for the 2020 season. Jim says Pat Elflein could rebound after a tough 2nd season last year. He and Dakota Dozier are expected to start at the guard positions. Jim says backups and left tackle and guard could still be uncertain. He expect rookie Ezra Cleveland to eventually figure in the mix at tackle. Jim says he isn't sure if this year's offensive line is better than last year's.