Souhan; Cousins Will Need to Play Well Against the Bucs [PODCAST]

The Vikings play at Tampa Bay Sunday at noon, pregame on WJON at 11 a.m. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says Kirk Cousins has played well in recent weeks but he's done so while playing against less than great quarterbacks on the opposition. Jim says it will be interesting to see how he does with Tom Brady on the other side. This game could be high scoring with Tampa Bay's passing weapons and the Vikings' balanced attack with Dalvin Cook and receivers Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson. Jim says the health of middle linebacker Eric Kendricks is important. He's missed practice time this week.

The Gopher men's basketball team defeated Missouri-Kansas City 90-61 Thursday night to stay unbeaten and go to 6-0. Jim says big man Liam Robbins dominated a smaller Kansas City team and was impressed with Robbins' free throw shooting. Jim says Gabe Kalscheur made 2 of 5 from 3-point range which Jim says isn't great but is an improvement from what he has been doing.

The Timberwolves will play their first preseason game of the season Saturday night at 7pm. Hear the game on AM 1390-Granite City Sports. Jim says he'll be watching to see how the Wolves use their wing players including 2nd year guard Jarrett Culver. Jim says D'Angelo Russell, Ricky Rubio, Josh Okogie, Malik Beasley and Anthony Edwards will get minutes but he's not sure how Culver will fit in. Jim suggested the Wolves could experiment with small lineups that could include just 1 big man.