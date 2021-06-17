Souhan; Buxton May Be Headed Back to St. Paul [PODCAST]

The Twins salvaged the final game of the 3-game series at Seattle with a 7-2 victory. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Twins continue to workout Byron Buxton prior to games but are not yet sure he's ready to be activated from the injured list. Jim says Buxton's next game could be as early as tonight for the St. Paul Saints. Souhan says Max Kepler continues on his rehab assignment in St. Paul and could be activated this weekend when the Twins play in Texas. Last night's starting pitcher Bailey Ober threw 4 shutout innings for the Twins. Jim says the Twins are building up Ober while limiting his pitch count. He says Ober isn't considered a top prospect but he's looked good when he's been given the opportunity to pitch in the major leagues so far.

Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter says he's 100% after missing last season due to injury. Jim says he's not surprised that Hunter is 100% saying he's such a hard worker he was probably rehabbing in Houston getting ready for this season. The NFL is requiring protocols for unvaccinated players with their new policy. Jim says Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer says it will be harder for unvaccinated players due to protocols.

The USA Open golf tournament starts today at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, California. Jim says Phil Mickelson is the best story heading into this tournament because of his win at the PGA Championship recently and the fact that he's a San Diego native.

