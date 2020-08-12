Souhan; Bullpen Games Aren’t Ideal [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 6-4 at Milwaukee Tuesday night. The Twins went with a bullpen day instead of a traditional starter. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He said doing this twice so far this season due to injuries to their starting pitchers isn't ideal. Jim says this philosophy has worked in the past but didn't this time because two of their best relievers, Trevor May and Taylor Rogers gave up big 2-run home runs.

The Big Ten Conference won't play fall sports in 2020 due to Covid-19. That announcement was made by the conference Tuesday. Jim says he expected this to happen and says it was the right decision. He says college programs just don't have the resources for testing and setting up a bubble for student athletes. He says moving football and other fall sports to the spring isn't a guarantee. Jim also indicated that it's unlikely that non-conference college basketball games will happen this season.

College football could look quite a bit different this falls. The SEC, ACC and Big 12 still plan to play this fall as of now. Jim says some players are unifying pushing to play saying it is healthier and safer for them to play than not play. Trevor Lawrence of Clemson says because of protocols, testing and expectations of players they are less likely to get Covid-19 if they play.