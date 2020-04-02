Souhan; Best and Worst MN Coaches of All Time [PODCAST]

Minnesota has had many great and not so great coaches in its history. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. Bud Grant and Tom Kelly stand above the rest but there are many others who carved out a good career and lots of success like Clem Haskins, Ron Gardenhire, Flip Saunders, Jacques Lemaire, Denny Green and Jerry Burns.

Not every coach was great. Les Steckel (Vikings), Tim Brewster (Gopher Football), Ray Miller (Twins), and Kurt Rambis (Timberwolves) a short non-successful times at the held in Minnesota.