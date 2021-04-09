Souhan; A Bit Too Early to Panic on Sano [PODCAST]

The Twins posted a 10-2 win over the Seattle Mariners Thursday afternoon in their home opener. Miguel Sano is off to a tough start for the Twins batting just .111 with 1 home run and 14 strikeouts in 27 at-bats. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says Sano's struggles aren't unusual for him and it's a bit too early to panic. Souhan says the high percentage of strikeouts are a concern but 1 week into the season just isn't enough to draw from.

The Masters Golf tournament continues with 2nd round action in Augusta, Georgia today. Jim is in Augusta covering the Masters this week. He says some high profile golfers are playing their way out of contention with bad first rounds. Those include Rory McIroy, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson. Souhan says Jordan Spieth remains in contention and he expects Justin Rose to come back to the pack.

The St. Cloud State men's hockey team defeated Minnesota State-Mankato 5-4 in the Frozen Four National Semifinals Thursday night before UMass upset Minnesota-Duluth 3-2 in overtime. Jim says it was a surprise to see Duluth lose with UMass playing short handed due to Covid-19. Souhan says Minnesota putting 3 schools into the Frozen Four is a big accomplishment and further cements Minnesota as a hot bed for college hockey.

The Minnesota Wild play at St. Louis tonight and tomorrow night. Jim says the Wild are coming off their most impressive win of the season when they beat Colorado 8-3. Souhan says the Wild are still a mystery because they've looked great at times but have also had games were they just didn't compete well enough.

