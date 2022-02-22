Snowfall Totals in Central Minnesota from Monday

UNDATED -- Central Minnesota saw the most snow from Monday's first wave of snow.

Some of the top snow totals according to the National Weather Service:

Nashua 17"

Wendell 13"

Evansville 9.5"

Duluth 8.7"

Mora 8.5"

Little Falls 8.5"

Battle Lake 8"

Long Prairie 7"

Here in the St. Cloud metro area, the National Weather Service says Waite Park officially had 1.3 inches of snow.

St. Cloud has officially had 1.1 inches of snow. We're not at 5.7 inches for the month of February. We're at 36.6 inches for the season, which is about four inches above normal.