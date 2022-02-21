SCTCC President To Lead Frederick Community College in Maryland

ST. CLOUD -- The president of the St. Cloud Technical and Community College appears to have accepted a new position in Maryland.

According to Frederick Community College, the College's Board of Trustees announced Wednesday that Annesa Cheek has been named as their 11th president.

The news release says Cheek was one of three finalists and selected after a six-month national search. FCC Board of Trustees Chair Tom Lynch:

After much deliberation and consideration that included extensive input from community leaders and College faculty, staff and students, we are confident that Dr. Annesa Cheek will be an incredible leader not only for FCC, but for the entire Frederick County community. We look forward to seeing the positive impact she will have in all areas of our College and we are ready to assist her in every step of the way.

It's expected her first day in her new role will be on July 1st. The news release states Cheek is grateful for the opportunity.

Their love and commitment to FCC was evident and inspiring. I could not be more excited about my new role and the opportunity to hit the ground listening and learning about the College and its connections to support a vibrant workforce and regional economy.

The previous president of FCC, Elizabeth Burmaster, retired in July 2021 after serving for seven years.

Cheek has been serving as President of St. Cloud Technical and Community College since 2018. Her last day at SCTCC will be on June 30th.

Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra says Cheek's commitment to student success will be felt for years to come.

Her leadership and vision will have a lasting impact on the students the college serves and the economic opportunities within St. Cloud and the surrounding region for years to come.

In the meantime, SCTCC says additional details and a schedule will follow a local consult with faculty, staff, and students about the transition to new leadership, an interim appointment, and the process through which there will be continual engagement of both internal and external stakeholders to bring about a smooth and effective transition.