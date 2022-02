BACKUS -- A Becker man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Cass County on Sunday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 3:45 a.m. on Highway 64 near Backus.

Fifty-five-year-old Jack Dailey of Becker was heading south in a pickup when it left the road and struck a tree.

Dailey died in the crash.

The State Patrol says alcohol was not a factor in the crash. Troopers say he was not wearing his seatbelt.