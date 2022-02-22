Twin Cities Summer Jam Reveals Full 2022 Lineup

The Twin Cities Summer Jam has announced its 2022 dates and lineup.

The 2022 Twin Cities Summer Jam music festival is scheduled for July 21st, 22nd, and 23rd at Canterbury Park in Shakopee.

Yesterday festival officials revealed the full 2022 lineup featuring headliners Blake Shelton and Kane Brown.

2021 Twin Cities Summer Jam Lineup

Thursday, July 21st

Hairball

Fabulous Armadillos

Anderson Daniels

Friday, July 22nd

Kane Brown

Nelly

Kidd G

Callista Clark

Restless Road<

Saturday, July 23rd

Blake Shelton

Trace Adkins

Elvie Shane

38 Special

Mason Dixon Line

Like everyone’s personal playlist, TCMJ's is on shuffle. A little country here, a splash of pop there, some rock to switch things up…playlists change depending on what is HOT in the industry, and that is our goal. Find the hottest artists and the newest talent and give them a place to play to their loyal fans.

If you need passes and camping for the 2022 event, good news! Tickets & camping go on sale this Friday (2/25) at 10 am HERE.

You can see the full list of 2022 Minnesota country concerts and festival dates HERE.

TAKE A LOOK: 9 Creepy Abandoned Places You Didn't Know Existed in Minnesota