Winter Storm Warning Continues Through Tuesday

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service says the Winter Storm Warning for central Minnesota is still in effect through 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Southern Minnesota is in a Winter Weather Advisory.

The heaviest snow in Minnesota on Monday was in Evansville which got 9.5 inches of snow, Little Falls had 8.5 inches, and Long Prairie 7 inches. Waite Park officially had 1.3 inches of snow on Monday.

Snow will become more widespread Tuesday morning, with travel impacts expected across the region.

Here's how much more snow we're expecting by the time it ends Tuesday evening.

Below zero readings are likely Tuesday night and Wednesday night. The coldest wind chill readings are expected Tuesday night.

