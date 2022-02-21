Paramount Not Changing COVID Policy Yet

The Paramount Theatre has a full schedule of shows and has for the past few months. Gretchen Boulka is the Director of Performing Arts at the Paramount. She joined me on WJON. Boulka says the policy of proof of vaccination or negative test within 72 hours continues for now. She says their leadership team evaluates this on a weekly basis and if something where to change with this policy they will let the public know. Boulka says they would let those with tickets know by email.

The upcoming schedule at the Paramount:

Get our free mobile app

The Paramount Center for the Arts requires proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, with photo ID, or negative COVID test result taken within 72 hours of the event. PCR or Antigen tests accepted.…

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Gretchen it is available below.