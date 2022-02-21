Weather Announcements for Monday February 21st, 2022

UNDATED -- We have some weather-related announcements for Monday, February 21st, 2022.

CHURCH:

- St. Francis Xavier in Sartell has canceled 4th and 5th grade youth group for Monday night.

SPORTS:

- Studio B. Dance Studio in Sartell has canceled all dance classes Monday.

- St. Cloud Park and Recreation Volleyball league at Whitney Recreation Center is canceled. Matches tonight will move to next Monday

MISC:

- Sartell Police Online Safety Event has been postponed Monday.

- Lake George Warming Shelter closed Monday due to inclement weather.

SCHOOL (closed Tuesday):

- Little Falls

If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.