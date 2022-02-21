SCTCC Unique Event to Help Young People Find Their Career Path

Parents, grandparents, friends, neighbors, mentors and teachers can all be influencers of young people. Gail Cruikshank, the Talent Director for the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation, joined me on WJON today. She talked about the latest EPIC (Exploring Potential Interests and Careers) event. This will take place at St. Cloud Tech and Community College March 10th from 4-7 p.m. This is an open house for influencers and students where local employers will be available to answer questions regarding career paths, preferred skills of successful people, education needs and potential salary offerings.

Gail reminds interested people of the following:

Register to select your time to allow us to maintain limited people at one time/covid protocols will be followed with masking while on campus.

Register today at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/epic-for-influencers-exploring-potential-interests-careers-tickets-261988363247

Cruikshank says EPIC hopes to return to a larger 3-5000 student event on October 28th with students from 29 area schools. She says most schools bring 10th grade students but that is up to the schools to decide who attends.

Cruikshank explains why education institutions invent in this work:

They are EPIC’s “experience partner”, - along with our other post- secondary partners – SCSU, Rasmussen and CSBSJU

This one-of-a-kind opportunity ignites a critical first step in many high school students’ pathway to higher education and careers.

The ability of students to see first-hand the opportunities that are available to them in our community, and to hear from and talk to practitioners and experts in the field is an invaluable proposition as the doors of adulthood and life begin to open for students.

Delivering this program in new ways and engaging stakeholders connects not only our education partners career paths that support local families and our local economy, but also a host of other community businesses and organizations who comprise the collaborative effort required to execute such an “epic” program.

We’re pleased and honored that our post- secondary partners are “all in” and look forward to a truly shared EPIC experience!

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Gail it is available below.