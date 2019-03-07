Slapshots Headed Back To State Tourney

The St. Cloud Area Slapshots adapted floor hockey team is headed back to the state tournament after beating Stillwater Area 15-3 Wednesday. The Slapshots are the defending state champions.

The Slapshots saw six players score twice in the game, including Brian Jones, Jordan Williams, Janeel Denson-Byers, Zach Ritzer, Adam Marshall and Bryce Simpson. Maria McKnight, Jakub Blum and Andrew Doege each scored single goals for St. Cloud as well.

The Slapshots will open the state tourney on Friday, March 15th at Bloomington Jefferson High School.