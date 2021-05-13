SKOL: Here’s the Minnesota Vikings 2021-2022 Full Schedule

The NFL has released the complete 2021-22 schedule for the Minnesota Vikings. This season the schedule has been expanded to 17 games.

The NFL has played a 16-game regular season since 1978, when it added two games to each team's schedule. The number of preseason games is dropping from four to three. Each team will still have one bye week during the season.

The Vikings will open the regular season with an NFC North/AFC North matchup when the Vikings take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Ohio on Sunday, September 12th.

Get our free mobile app

Another big matchup with potential playoff implications comes on the final week of the season when the Vikings travel to Green Bay to face the Packers at Lambeau Field for a Sunday night game on January 2nd.

Minnesota Vikings 2021-22 Schedule

WEEK 1: SUN 9/12 - Minnesota at Cinncinati (Noon CT)

SUN 9/12 - Minnesota at Cinncinati (Noon CT) WEEK 2: SUN 9/19 - Minnesota at Arizona (3:05 pm CT)

SUN 9/19 - Minnesota at Arizona (3:05 pm CT) WEEK 3: SUN 9/26 - Seattle at Minnesota (3:25 pm CT)

SUN 9/26 - Seattle at Minnesota (3:25 pm CT) WEEK 4: SUN 10/3 - Cleveland at Minnesota (Noon CT)

SUN 10/3 - Cleveland at Minnesota (Noon CT) WEEK 5: SUN 10/10 - Detroit at Minnesota (Noon pm CT)

SUN 10/10 - Detroit at Minnesota (Noon pm CT) WEEK 6: SUN 10/17 - Minnesota at Carolina (Noon CT)

SUN 10/17 - Minnesota at Carolina (Noon CT) WEEK 7: Bye

Bye WEEK 8: SUN 10/31 - Dallas. at Minnesota (7:20 pm CT)

SUN 10/31 - Dallas. at Minnesota (7:20 pm CT) WEEK 9: SUN 11/7 - Minnesota at Baltimore (Noon CT)

SUN 11/7 - Minnesota at Baltimore (Noon CT) WEEK 10: SUN 11/14 - Minnesota at LA Chargers (3:05 pm CT)

SUN 11/14 - Minnesota at LA Chargers (3:05 pm CT) WEEK 11: SUN 11/21 - Green Bay at Minnesota (Noon CT)

SUN 11/21 - Green Bay at Minnesota (Noon CT) WEEK 12: SUN 11/20 - Minnesota at San Francisco (3:35 pm CT)

SUN 11/20 - Minnesota at San Francisco (3:35 pm CT) WEEK 13: SUN 12/5 - Minnesota at Detroit (Noon CT)

SUN 12/5 - Minnesota at Detroit (Noon CT) WEEK 14: SUN 12/12 - Pittsburgh at Minnesota (7:20 pm CT)

SUN 12/12 - Pittsburgh at Minnesota (7:20 pm CT) WEEK 15: MON 12/20 - Minnesota at Chicago (7:15 pm CT)

MON 12/20 - Minnesota at Chicago (7:15 pm CT) WEEK 16: SUN 12/26 - LA Rams at Minnesota (Noon CT)

SUN 12/26 - LA Rams at Minnesota (Noon CT) WEEK 17: SUN 1/2 - Minnesota at Green Bay (7:20 pm CT)

SUN 1/2 - Minnesota at Green Bay (7:20 pm CT) WEEK 18: SUN 1/9 - Chicago at Minnesota (Noon CT)

Will the Vikings be a contender in 2021? Will Aaron Rodgers still be wearing a Packers uniform? Will Justin Fields make an impact as Chicago's new quarterback? Will Detroit still be Detroit?