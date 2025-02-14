Should The Vikings Attempt To Revive Yet Another Jets Quarterback?

With Sam Darnold likely to test free agency following a career resurgence and rookie JJ McCarty both unproven and recovering from a major injury, the Vikings will likely look to add a veteran quarterback as an insurance plan.

Should that insurance plan be Aaron Rodgers?

It wouldn't be the first time the Vikings pulled a former New York Jets quarterback off of the scrap heap. In addition to Darnold, it's easy to forget that Brett Favre spent one lackluster season with the Jets before being acquired by Minnesota.

Mayor Bloomberg Welcomes Brett Favre to New York Getty Images loading...

First and foremost, if Rodgers is hoping to make the same kind of money he has made in Green Bay and the last two seasons with the Jets, this is a non-starter. New York paid $75 million for two years of his services including the 2023 season he lost to an Achilles tear. I don't see the Vikings willing to pay Rodgers franchise-player money given their cap strategy and the riskiness of Rodgers' play being below par at this point in his career.

However, if Rodgers is willing to take a monetary discount to ring-chase, the Vikings could do worse than the four-time league MVP who spent last season trying to come back from a major injury.

Best case? Rodgers is fully healed and motivated to prove critics wrong with the Vikings and is able to lead Kevin O'Connell's offense to a deep playoff run.

Worst case? The 41-year-old's decline continues, the Vikings pull the plug and turn the page to JJ McCarthy.

Again, this whole plan comes down to money and so far in his career Rodgers has not exactly shown a willingness to sacrifice his payday to allow the team to add players around him. Maybe that changes with the right situation, maybe it doesn't.