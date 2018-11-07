Sharks Sneak Past Wild Tuesday

The San Jose Sharks beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 Tuesday night in Northern California. The Wild is now 8-4-2 on the season.

After the Sharks gained a 2-0 lead with about seven minutes remaining in the second period, the Wild got on the board with a Zach Parise power play goal. However, the Sharks would get the goal right back and head into the third period with a 3-1 lead.

Minnesota was able to tie the game with a pair of goals in the first 3:27 of the third period. Jared Spurgeon made it a one goal game at 1:22 of the final frame, and Matt Dumba scored at 3:27 to tie the game at three.

The Sharks would get the last laugh, with Barclay Goodrow's goal at 7:25 proving to be the game-winner.

The Wild will take on the Kings in Los Angeles Thursday night. Puck drop is set for 9:30 p.m.