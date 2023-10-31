Section Volleyball Playoffs Continue Tonight
The Section volleyball playoffs on Halloween with quarterfinal and semifinal matches. The schedule is below:
Section 6-2-A Quarterfinals
Cathedral at Sauk Centre, 7pm
Holdingford at Albany, 7pm
Staples-Motley at Melrose, 7pm
Minnewaska at Pequot Lakes, 7pm
Section 8-3-A Semifinals
Becker at ROCORI, 7pm
Alexandria at Detroit Lakes, 7pm
Section 8-4-A Semifinals
Bemidji at Sartell-St. Stephen, 7pm
Moorhead at Rogers, 7pm
Section 5-2-A
Maple Lake at Annandale, 7pm
Section 3-2-A
Morris Area at Paynesville, 7pm