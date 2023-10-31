Section Volleyball Playoffs Continue Tonight

The Section volleyball playoffs on Halloween with quarterfinal and semifinal matches. The schedule is below:

Section 6-2-A Quarterfinals

Cathedral at Sauk Centre, 7pm

Holdingford at Albany, 7pm

Staples-Motley at Melrose, 7pm

Minnewaska at Pequot Lakes, 7pm

Section 8-3-A Semifinals

Becker at ROCORI, 7pm

Alexandria at Detroit Lakes, 7pm

Section 8-4-A Semifinals

Bemidji at Sartell-St. Stephen, 7pm

Moorhead at Rogers, 7pm

Section 5-2-A

Maple Lake at Annandale, 7pm

Section 3-2-A

Morris Area at Paynesville, 7pm