Section Soccer Scoreboard

The Section 8A soccer playoffs are nearing a conclusion, with the semifinals being held on a frigid October night Wednesday at Tech High School.

The girls match saw Sartell advance to the section final with a 1-0 win over Cathedral. Madden Quinn scored the Sabres' lone goal, while Chloe Swanson notched the shutout in net for Sartell.

Sartell will take on Bemidji on Saturday afternoon for the Section 8A championship. There will be no state tournament this year.

The boys half of the doubleheader saw the Tech Tigers sneak past Sartell 1-0. The Tigers will play against Pelican Rapids on Saturday for the section championship.