Section 8AAAA Football Matchups Announced

The Rocori Spartans have earned the top seed in the Section 8AAAA football playoffs, which begin on Tuesday night. The Spartans will get a first round bye as the #1 seed.

Rocori entered Thursday's regular season finale in second place in 8AAAA behind Grand Rapids. The Spartans beat Hutchinson 28-8 to improve to 6-0, while Grand Rapids trounced Hibbing 89-0.

TUESDAY 11/17:

#5 Little Falls @ #4 Willmar 7 PM

SATURDAY 11/21:

LF/Willmar Winner @ #1 Rocori 5 PM (AM 1390)

#3 Detroit Lakes @ #2 Grand Rapids

FRIDAY 11/27

Championship @ Alexandria Time TBD