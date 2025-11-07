Sartell-St. Stephen is hosting the Section 6A girls swimming and diving meet today and tomorrow. The event started Thursday with preliminary competitions. Sartell moved from Class AA to Class A this season and are considered one of the favorites. Sabres head coach Hannah Nelson joined me on WJON. She acknowledges the high expectations she has for her team but she knows Melrose, Sauk Rapids-Rice and Tech are formidable opponents.

Sartell-St. Stephen Girls Swimming/Diving (photo courtesy of Pauline Mianmanus)

The Goal

Nelson says their goal is to qualify as many swimmers/divers for the State meet as possible and to capture a section title. Each event at the section meet award points from 1st to 16th. Points are determined based on where a participant finishes. The team that has the most points at the end of the meet, wins. Individuals qualify for state if they finish in the top two in each event or they could also qualify by achieving a state qualifying time.

Tech Girls Swimming/Diving 2025 (photo courtesy of Jennifer Drakkar)

Sauk Rapids-Rice Girls Swimming/Diving (photo courtesy of Julia Wallace)

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Hannah Nelson, click below.