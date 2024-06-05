Section 6-2-A Golf Results; Cathedral Captures Boys Title

The Cathedral Boys Golf team won the Section 6AA Championship and is heading to next week’s State Meet as a team. The Crusaders edged out Albany by four strokes in the two-day tourney.

Cathedral's Vince Gebhardt finished 2nd overall with a two-day, two-over-par score of 146. Luke Herker carded 156 over the two days to finish 7th and Nathan Schuver was 8th overall with a two-day score of 157. The Crusaders compete in the State Class 2A Meet at the Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Section 6AA Girls All Tournament Team (photo - Lisa Anderson)

On the Girls side, Pequot Lakes captured the team title with Albany 2nd and Pierz 3rd. Albany's Sophia Anderson finished tied for 3rd with a score of 158. Madi Ramler of Albany finished 6th (174) and Katelyn Hoff of Albany shot a 176, tied for 7th. Cathedral's Cammy Sand finished 15th overall with a two-day score of 193.