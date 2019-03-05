Section 5AAA Boys Basketball Bracket
The Rocori Spartans earned the #6 seed in the Section 5AAA boys basketball tournament, which gets underway Tuesday night. The Spartans will travel to #3 seed Monticello to open the postseason.
The Spartans finished the season with a 6-20 record, including a 70-47 setback against Monticello on January 21st in Cold Spring.
BRACKET
QUARTERFINALS- Tuesday, March 5th
#8 Dassel-Cokato (2-22) @ #1 Delano (17-9)
#5 Becker (10-15) @ #4 Big Lake (11-15)
#7 Zimmerman (8-18) @ #2 Willmar (14-12)
#6 Rocori (6-20) @ #3 Monticello (11-15)
SEMIFINALS- Saturday, March 9th @ SCSU
SF #1- 6 PM
SF #2- 7:45 PM
FINAL - Thursday, March 14th @ SCSU
7 PM